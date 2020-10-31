Dubai: The world’s “largest natural flower garden” with over 150 million flowers, Dubai Miracle Garden, reopens on Sunday for its ninth season under COVID-19 precautionary measures.
This year more than 120 flower varieties are on show, include some that have never before been cultivated in the Gulf region. Also new this edition are sculptures adorned with twinkling lights for night visitors. The amphitheatre has also been revamped, featuring a “palace” that serves as an observatory for panoramic views of the entire garden as well as a place to watch shows.
Walk among the flowers
A 400-metre walking track at the park offers visitors leisurely walks amid the floral artistry. The track will also be used for daily entertainment shows including costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions and other physical and recreational activities.
More attractions
Other attractions at the park include the record-breaking Emirates A380 display along with an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue. Visual treats returning this year include the Floral Castle that accommodates a garden dining experience, illuminated nightscape, and the distinctive Caribbean and Asian hammocks.
Safety protocols
The venue will strictly monitor the body temperature of visitors entering the garden and hand sanitisers will be available across all areas. Social distancing rules will also be strictly implemented across the park.
Timings
Dubai Miracle Garden will be open daily from 9am to 9pm during weekdays and from 9am to 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays. Admission tickets are priced at Dh55 for adults (over 12 years old) and Dh40 for children aged 12 and below. Children below the age of three and people of determination can access the park for free.