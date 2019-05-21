Identities of the three others on board have yet to be released

David Phillips, a former RAF wing commander, has been identified as one of the three Britons killed in the UAE last week when their plane crashed near Dubai airport Image Credit:

Dubai: Former Royal Air Force Wing Commander David Phillips has been named as one of the four victims killed in Thursday night’s plane crash in Mushrif Park.

Phillips, an air traffic control examiner and experienced pilot, had logged more than 3,000 hours of flying time, but it is not known if he was the pilot of this flight in which he was among three Britons and a South African who died.

Former colleagues of Phillips from 83 Squadron Air Training Corps paid tribute to him on social media on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to inform you of the death of our Commanding Officer Flt Lt David Phillips. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family at this tragic time.”

The four-seater Diamond DA-42 they were travelling in crashed on Thursday while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at Dubai International Airport as part of ongoing runway renovations.

The airport was closed as a precaution from 7.36pm until 8.22pm causing minor delays and some diversions.

Technical malfunction

Initial reports point to a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash but the General Civil Aviation Authority have promised a full and thorough investigation.

US-based firm Honeywell confirmed one of their employees was on board, but the flight was operated by UK-based Flight Calibration Services Limited, who said: “We are shocked and saddened beyond words by the loss of three colleagues and a Honeywell employee in Dubai. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.

“We are working closely with the accident investigation authorities and as yet there is no news as to how this tragic accident happened.

“Customers are asked to contact our operations department as usual and all messages of condolences will be shared with the families.”

Three other victims of the crash have yet to be named.

The British Embassy in Dubai said: “We are supporting the families of three British people who died following a small aircraft crash in Dubai. They have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time. Our staff are in contact with UAE authorities.”