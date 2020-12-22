Ajman: A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing refrigerators and air-conditioning equipment in Ajman’s new industrial area on Tuesday afternoon, said Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Jumeirah, Director of the Centres Administration. No casualties were reported. Firefighters arrived at the site within five minutes and brought the fire under control with assistance from Sharjah Civil Defence.
Fortunately, the factory was closed at the time the fire broke out and the damage was limited to only 30 per cent of its contents, with no deaths or injuries reported. Two adjacent residential buildings were evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents.
Brig. Jumeriah said that cooling operations are currently under way at the site of the fire and forensic experts will be visiting the site to determine what caused the blaze. Meanwhile, Brig Jumeirah appealed to the owners of industrial facilities to maintain their firefighting systems and store all material in a safe manner.