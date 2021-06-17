Sharjah: A fire broke out in a building under-construction in Sharjah on Thursday.
Firefighters are on the scene in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area.
Smoke and flames can be seen on the top floor of the multi-storey building which is currently under construction behind Sharjah Expo.
Workers were evacuated from the building.
Police patrols clear roads for emergency crew and regulated traffic around the building.
The Operations Room of the Sharjah Civil Defence Department received a report at 6.55 am, stating that a fire had occurred in the residential tower under construction, and accordingly, firefighting teams were moved from the Samnan and Mina centres to the scene.
Upon reaching the site of the accident, it was found that the fire was on the upper floors of the building.