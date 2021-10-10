Dubai: A fire broke out in a building at Dubai’s Al Satwa area on Sunday.
No deaths or injuries have been reported.
According to a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire occurred in an apartment on the second floor of the building.
The command room received an emergency call about the fire at 11.41am.
“Firefighters from Al Itihad and Al Karama fire stations arrived at the scene within four minutes. The building was evacuated and the firemen prevented the spread of the fire to other apartments,” said the spokesperson.
The fire was brought under control at 12.04pm. No casualties were reported.
“At 12.18pm, the cooling process began and the site was handed over to concerned authority to determine the reason behind the fire,” added the spokesperson.