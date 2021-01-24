Sharjah: Sharjah firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out in workers’ accommodation in Industrial area 7 on Sunday. The Civil Defence teams succeeded in evacuating workers with no casualties.
Police said they received a report at the operating room at 5.17pm of a fire in a working room in Industrial Area 7. Immediately a team was moved from the Al Mina Centre and the accident was controlled within three minutes.
Operations were completed by 6.25pm. There are no injuries. Police investigation showed that the fire started in a window air conditioner. The site has been handed over to the forensic laboratory to find out the reason of the fire.