Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence put out the fire at an abandoned warehouse in Industrial Area in Sharjah on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence Headquarters, Samnan and Al Sajja participated in the fire fighting operation. Thick black smoke billowing from the fire site can be seen from a distance.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the police operation room received the report about fire accident at 8.35am in the industrial area. He said the civil defence teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire broke out in empty tank in abandoned warehouse.
According to initial investigation, the new owner of the warehouse was cleaning the tanker and chemical cleaning substances mixed with residual oils caused the fire. The fire was brought under control at 9am without any injuries.