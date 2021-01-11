1 of 16
Tokyo: Young adults dressed to the nines in kimonos gathered at venues in Japan on Monday to celebrate reaching the age of majority, although many of the usually jubilant events were cancelled over coronavirus fears.
Image Credit: Reuters
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally smoke and get married without parental approval.
Image Credit: AFP
They are traditionally feted each January on "coming-of-age day" with a formal ceremony, originally a rite of ancient samurai families - and now often followed by raucous drinking sprees.
Image Credit: AFP
But a record surge in COVID-19 cases and a month-long virus state of emergency declared in and around Tokyo has led many local authorities to scrap or postpone the 2021 festivities.
Image Credit: AP
Kimono-clad women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus pose for a selfie together following a Coming-of-Age ceremony in Yokohama.
Image Credit: AP
At Yokohama Arena - within the area under the state of emergency, which is less strict than the harsh lockdowns seen in other countries - women in ornate kimonos, fluffy white stoles and masks sat in socially distanced seating for the ceremony, with the men dressed mainly in suits.
Image Credit: Reuters
"I was worried... but decided to come because this will be the only chance in my life to wear a kimono (for this ceremony)," one woman at the event told broadcaster TBS.
Image Credit: AFP
The arena's capacity was limited to 5,000, with four separate ceremonies held both there and at another Yokohama venue on Monday.
Image Credit: Reuters
Participants were told to keep their distance and speak quietly to avoid spreading the respiratory disease.
Image Credit: Reuters
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged young people to abide by the state of emergency, which asks residents to avoid non-essential outings and requests restaurants and bars to close early.
Image Credit: Reuters
Last week he said more than half of recent new infections in greater Tokyo were among the under-30s.
Image Credit: AFP
A Twenty-year-old woman dressed in kimono waits at the entrance of Todoroki Arena.
Image Credit: AFP
Tama in western Tokyo held an online ceremony for residents entering adulthood.
Image Credit: AFP
Before the event, the mayor apologised to participants, saying: "I'm sorry ... but it is true that infections are spreading. As an adult, please accept this."
Image Credit: AFP
Youths including kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena.
Image Credit: Reuters
Twenty-year-old men and women dressed in kimonos attend the "Coming-of-Age Day" celebration ceremony at Todoroki Arena in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture.
Image Credit: AFP