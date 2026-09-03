Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are at the scene
Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out on Thursday evening at a warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area, with teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responding to the scene, authorities said.
In a statement posted on its official X account (@ADPoliceHQ), Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that joint teams were dealing with the blaze.
The force stressed the importance of obtaining information about the incident from official sources only, urging the public not to circulate unverified reports or rumours.
No details have been released so far on the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or whether anyone was injured.
Residents and workers in the vicinity have been advised to follow the instructions of emergency crews, avoid the affected area where possible, and keep access roads clear for responding vehicles.
More to follow...