Dubai: Almost a thousand last-minute voters flocked to the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai to cast their votes on the last day of the midterm elections on Monday.

Some 988 voters managed to make it to the polls, bringing the total voter turnout to 28,487 or 13.57 per cent of the 209,862 registered voters in Dubai and the northern emirates during the 31-day elections in Dubai.

The midterm elections ended on Monday at 2pm UAE time, coinciding with the closing of the polls in the Philippines.

13 .57% total expat Filipino voter turnout — 28,487 out of the 209,862 registered voters in Dubai and the northern emirates during the 31-day voting period

The percentage of voter turnout this year doubled from 6.35 per cent or 3,545 of the 55,842 registered voters in the midterm elections in 2013.

Voter turnout from the embassy was not available at the time of going to press.

6 .35% Filipino voter turnout in Dubai during the 2013 midterm elections.

Last-minute voter

Sales and marketing executive Reynald Duerme scrambled to the gate seconds before the clock struck 2pm in time for the closing of the polling precincts.

I asked my boss to let me leave work early and he did. I’m glad I made it. It’s my responsibility as a Filipino to vote and that’s what I intended to do. - Filipino voter Reynald Duerme

“I asked my boss to let me leave work early and he did. I’m glad I made it. It’s my responsibility as a Filipino to vote and that’s what I intended to do,” Duerme, 31, told Gulf News.

Among those who also came on the last day was Arnie Trinidad, a music teacher.

“I honestly thought the polls would close at 6pm UAE time, not Philippine time. When we reached the consulate five minutes before 2pm, I breathed a sigh of relief because we at least had a chance to exercise our right to suffrage.”

Milo Torres, an artist, said he intentionally cast his vote on the last day because it took him a while to complete his list of 12 senators and one party-list.

Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes lauded the Filipinos who made time to participate in the polls during the monthlong exercise.

Braving the sun, afternoon heat

“We still had a good number of people who were very enthusiastic and had no qualms about braving the sun or the afternoon heat to come on their rest days to the consulate to cast their vote,” Cortes said.

He also thanked the 47 consulate staff and volunteers who worked for approximately 619 hours, including on weekends, to make the elections accessible to as many Filipinos as possible.

Go, Bato, Marcos leading overseas vote in Dubai

As of 5pm, Christoper Lawrence “Bong” Go, Ronaldo “Bato” Dela Rosa, and Imee Marcos received the highest votes for those running for the senate.

ACT CIS and AA Kasosyo were leading in the party-list race as of 5pm.

Officials expect to conclude the counting of election returns by late Monday night or early morning Tuesday.