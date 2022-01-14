Dubai: It was a blessing that came after the death of a loved one. Filipina national Mary was one of the three lucky winners who won Dh100,00 in the latest Mahzooz draw in Dubai.
Mary, a 41-year old real estate agent, referred to the good news about her win as the “rainbow after the rain”. She said: “I was grieving my grandmother’s death when a friend called to convey the good news. The results came on my grandmother’s funeral day, so I was just sitting in my room upset that I wasn’t at her burial in the Philippines. I’ve lost many loved ones through 2021 and entered 2022 feeling numb. With this win, I feel hopeful and more positive about the year ahead. Winning from Mahzooz has given me hope,” she added.
Mary said with the prize money, she can now accomplish her goal of donating to the needy, setting up savings for her two-year-old daughter and building a house in the Philippines. “The pandemic put the brakes on that dream, but this prize money is a blessing. We we won’t have to dip as much into our hard-earned savings to push forward with our dream home,” Mary said.
First-time lucky
Meanwhile, Indian national Anckur, 39, got lucky on his first attempt in the Mahzooz draw. He said: “I participated on an impulse after reading stories of Mahzooz winners in the newspapers. Dubai is a place where you can always do better. My wife and I have a few ambitions. With my winnings, we can now make them happen.”
Another lucky winner
Jashim, a Bangladeshi personal chauffeur from Al Ain, also won Dh100,00. He said his patience paid off. “I’ve only been participating for four months. My first plan is to use my winnings to improve my family’s life back home. I will also use the remaining amount to help my friends with lower incomes. Mahzooz gave me a lifeline, and it’s my job to spread that goodness and hope,” he added.
