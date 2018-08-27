Abu Dhabi: The remains of the Filipina driver who died in a road accident in Al Ain on Thursday will be repatriated on Tuesday, an official said.

The 34-year-old Filipina sales executive was hit by another vehicle as she was stepping out of her car to check a burst tyre. The victim was driving back to Dubai from Al Ain along Dubai-Al Ain road.

“The victim’s remains will be released and repatriated tomorrow (Tuesday) and will be escorted by a relative appointed by the victim’s parents. The family has asked for their privacy to be respected. The victim’s company in Dubai was very cooperative, especially with the processing of the repatriation,” Vice Consul Von Ryan Pangwi, head of the Assistance-To-Nationals Section at the embassy, told Gulf News.

He said the settlement of the victim’s end-of-service benefits will commence as soon as the necessary documentation procedures are completed.

Pangwi reiterated that police investigation is still ongoing. He, however, urged his compatriots to perform a pre-drive vehicle check especially during summer before going on long trips.