Abu Dhabi: Five facilities in Abu Dhabi were seized for selling oysters without proper documentation authorising the sale and with no valid records of their products.
The seizures were carried out as part of a joint operation involving Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture Food and Safety Authority, after a series of inspections were carried out recently.
The joint campaign launched at the end of August also saw inspections carried out in 20 other facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Region and Delma Island, with warnings issued to establishments to provide correct records for selling local shellfish.
The inspections also exposed three violations for collecting local shellfish and two violations for fishing with prohibited nets.
Officials said inspections will continue in the emirate, with visits to establishments that sell fish and other related products.