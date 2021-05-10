Zabeel Park in Dubai. The working hours of Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Mamzar Park, Mushrif National Park, and Creek Park will be extended from 8am to 11pm during Eid days, the municipality said. Image Credit: Gulf news Archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has enhanced its preparations to receive Eid Al Fitr 2021, in all sectors of its work and facilities, with the aim of ensuring that the Municipality’s services are fully provided to all members of society, by formulating plans and following effective strategies in various sectors.

Opening hours during the Eid Al Fitr holidays have been extended for major parks and leisure facilities of Dubai Municipality, the civic body announced on Monday. “The working hours of Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Mamzar Park, Mushrif National Park, and Creek Park will be extended from 8am to 11pm during Eid days,” the municipality said in a press release.

“Dubai Frame will be open from 9am to 9pm, while working hours of the Children’s City will be extended from 9am to 8pm, and the Qur’anic Park will be open from 8am to 11pm.”

Timings of abattoirs

The working hours of abattoirs in Dubai that belong to Dubai Municipality on the first day of the Eid Al Fitr will be from 8am to 2pm, and on Friday it will be from 7am to 11am, the municipality said.

A group of smart apps cooperate with Dubai Abattoirs to deliver slaughtered animals to homes, and these apps include Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej, Dhabayih Aldaar and Al Anoud Slaughters, it pointed out.

Cleaning plan

Dubai Municipality said it is all set to implement an action plan for cleaning the city during the days of Eid Al Fitr by intensifying field supervision efforts in executing cleaning work for all areas.

Dubai Municipality is all set to implement an action plan for cleaning the city during the days of Eid Al Fitr. Image Credit: Supplied

This will cover markets, water channels and beaches, in addition to ensuring the cleanliness of highways in the emirate. “For this, the work will be organised in shifts during the days of Eid, to ensure the achievement of the Municipality’s goals in this area and enhance the aesthetic appearance of the city.”

Ensuring food safety

As part of its constant keenness to ensure the safety of food items and the compliance of all food outlets in the emirate with food safety standards, Dubai Municipality will intensify inspections of markets and food outlets, with the aim of monitoring restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries, popular kitchens and the fruits and vegetables market.

Dubai Municipality will intensify inspections of markets and food outlets. Image Credit: Supplied