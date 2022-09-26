Dubai: Expo City Dubai is launching a one-day Attractions Pass – valid from October 1 onwards – that will allow visitors to enjoy all its flagship pavilions for Dh120.
Available on Expocitydubai website, the Attractions Pass will initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion, which are re-opening on October 1, as well as Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and will evolve to include more pavilions and attractions as they open.
The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with visitors learning about his childhood and the experiences that influenced his bold vision for Dubai and the UAE.
Women’s Pavilion reaffirms a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, while celebrating women’s achievements and successes, highlighting the challenges they still face, and exploring ways to work together for a more equal world.
Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free, but are required to obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths, while everyone can enjoy daily access to the ‘Surreal’ water feature and Al Wasl Plaza, which also open on October 1.
Expo City Dubai recently welcomed back school groups, with special programming offered exclusively to the educational community, priced separately.
For those visitors not taking advantage of the Attractions Pass, individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination).