Dubai: Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site - where Expo 2020 Dubai was held - on October 1, visitors are invited to experience two of its most popular pavilions from September 1, with the re-opening of Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion marking the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey.
Tickets, which cost Dh50 per person per pavilion, are available at the Expocitydubai website, and can be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai starting from September 1. Garden in the Sky, with its 360-degree views, will also open on September 1, with tickets priced at Dh30 each. Attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination.
Terra will encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history. Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, while Garden in the Sky will open from 3pm to 6pm, extending to 10am to 6pm from September 16 onwards.
Other attractions
Other Expo 2020 Dubai favourites – including Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – will open in October. Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme preparing an array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.
Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes are also available (as paid services).
Expo City Dubai is accessed by metro, car and taxi. Parking, including dedicated parking for people of determination, is available at Al Forsan, Jubilee, Mobility and Sustainability.
About Expo City Dubai
Expo City Dubai is the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, building on its success and retaining 80 per cent of Expo-built infrastructure. As a “clean, green, tech-enabled, human-centric city of the future”, Expo City Dubai is designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban planning, driving innovation and action on its journey to net zero.
Expo City Dubai will also host “globally significant” events, including COP 28.