Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman and Reem Al Hashimy as CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority.
In June, Sheikh Mohammed announced the opening of Expo City Dubai, in October 2022.
The new city is an ideal smart and futuristic destination for business and innovation, driven by sustainability, innovation, education and entertainment.
Building on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai Authority seeks to boost efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading destination for global exhibitions and events. The Authority will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and experiences related to the management and organisation of major global and regional events in Dubai.