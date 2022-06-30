Dubai: Canadians in UAE will join the world in celebrating Canada Day on Friday, July 1.
It will be a whole day of celebration, beginning with an event on Friday morning at the Canadian University Dubai (CUD), where there will be announcement of the opening of CUD’s new incubator lab at their campus at City Walk.
The event, to be held in partnership with the Canadian Consulate, Canadian Business Council and Merex Investment Group, will be graced by Canadian consul general Jean-Philippe Linteau.
There will also be a reception organised by Canadian Business Council Dubai in the eveing as well fountain show at City Walk at 8pm. Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, will also light up with the colours of the Canadian flag at 8pm.
What is Canada Day?
Canada Day (Fête du Canada in French) is a federal statutory holiday celebrating Canadian Confederation. The day was originally called “Dominion Day,” to commemorate he unification of the three North American British colonies: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the Province of Canada (which consisted of Ontario and Quebec).
On July 1, 1867, the British North America Act formally joined the colonies, creating the unified, semi-independent Dominion of Canada. It led to Canada becoming a self-governing dominion of Great Britain. In 1982, Canada became fully independent. Since 1983, July 1 has been known as ‘Canada Day’.