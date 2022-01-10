Exhibit outside the Canada Pavilion on Monday featuring the country's vast network of heritage places and natural parks. Image Credit:

Dubai: In line with Travel and Connectivity Week at Expo, the Canada Pavilion on Monday unveils its outdoor exhibition featuring Canada’s vast network of heritage places and natural parks.

In partnership with Parks Canada, the exhibit highlights the nation’s breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces, and vibrant cities with diverse and inclusive experiences.

Parks Canada manages 174 national historic sites, 47 national parks, 5 national marine conservation areas and 1 national urban park. Visitors to the exhibition are able to get a glimpse of some of Canada’s 450 000 km2 of possibilities for adventure, right from the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Travel and Connectivity Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai focuses on reshaping tourism in balance with the natural world, on redesigning mobility for more connected societies, and on how to create a digital world that is safe, inclusive and accessible. Canada remains one of the top destinations to immigrate study and travel.

Exhibit outside the Canada Pavilion on Monday featuring the country's vast network of heritage places and natural parks.

“The last two years have brought unprecedented changes to our way of living and highlighted the importance of spending time outdoors on our well-being. Connecting with nature has proven its benefits on our physical and mental health. This exhibit is a showcase of Canada’s abundant natural beauty, secluded lakes and forests, mountains and glaciers from coast to coast to coast.” Marie-Geneviève Mounier, Commissioner General — Expo 2020 Dubai.

Canada is one of the most multicultural countries in the world, with clean and friendly cities, world-class universities, as well as business and job opportunities for many who choose to visit, study and immigrate. Canada’s pavilion has also been transformed into an award-winning interactive virtual showcase on the website enabling visitors to access the pavilion experience from anywhere in the world.

Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Canada’s Expo 2020 theme, The Future in Mind, serves as a platform to promote opportunities for trade, investment, education, tourism and immigration, from across Canada’s provinces, territories and cities, and throughout all sectors of society. Canada’s participation highlights Canadian leadership in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, education, digitisation, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences, aerospace and more.

Parks Canada

“On behalf of the people of Canada, we protect and present nationally significant examples of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage, and foster public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment in ways that ensure the ecological and commemorative integrity of these places for present and future generations,” said Mounier.

Destination Canada

“At Destination Canada we believe in the power of tourism. Our aspiration is to enhance the quality of life of Canadians and enrich the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, building alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. In collaboration with our partners, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world,” he added.