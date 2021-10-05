The Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Canada is ready to welcome the world at Expo 2020 Dubai with the opening of its pavilion.

Canada’s participation at this world exposition will showcase the country’s expertise in leading-edge technology, education and tourism and will promote the richness and diversity of its culture — thanks to the immense talent of its artists.

Canada’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘The Future in Mind’, as well as its two sub-themes of innovation and diversity, are a call to celebrating human ingenuity. These themes will highlight the leadership of Canada, its provinces and territories and its cities in many sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, education, digitisation, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences and aerospace.

‘Core values’

“We are ready to welcome you, in person and virtually, to the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. We will present the best of what our country has to offer to a global audience of millions of visitors who will in turn keep Canada in mind,” said Marie-Genevieve Mounier, Commissioner General of Canada, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The theme we have chosen for Canada’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is inspired by our core values of diversity, inclusion, human rights and gender equality — the foundation for building a prosperous and inclusive nation,” she added.

Marie-Genevieve Mounier

Canada will also use its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai to strengthen its partnership with the UAE, the hub of the region.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service, in collaboration with trade councils, is offering a number of services and initiatives for small and medium-sized Canadian companies (both in person and virtually) to identify business opportunities by leveraging Dubai’s strategic position as one of the largest regional and global business centres.

Night view of the exteriors of the Canada Pavilion. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Connecting and networking

In addition, located in the Canada Pavilion, the Invest in Canada Business Lounge and Terrace serves as a meeting place for international business leaders to connect and network with Canadian companies and stakeholders.

Visitors at the Canada Pavilion. Canada’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘The Future in Mind’, as well as its two sub-themes of innovation and diversity, are a call to celebrating human ingenuity. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

On the artistic side, the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), the National Arts Centre (NAC) and other partners are responsible for presenting Canada’s cultural offerings in Dubai. While the NFB has collaborated in the creation of TRACES, an immersive and interactive installation presented outside the Canada Pavilion, the NAC’s cultural programming will showcase the breadth, diversity and excellence of Canada’s performing arts, in music, dance, theatre and more.

The Government of Canada is reassured by the measures that have been put in place by the Government of the UAE and the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai in response to the COVID 19 pandemic to protect visitors and Canadians working at the world exposition site.

‘Driving economic recovery’