Khadija Turki, 46, a part-time teacher at the Dubai College of Tourism has embarked on a two-month long expedition to scale Mt. Everest (8,848 metre, 29,029 feet), the highest peak in the world, and, upon successfully accomplishing the feat, she will officially be the first Emirati woman to summit the peak. Follow Khadija on this historic trip here:
March 8, 12:20 pm
Flying to Kathmandu
Khadija leaves Dubai for Kathmandu on flydubai. She is accompanied by her coach Mostafah Salameh who hails from Jordan. The airlines grants her excess luggage as she is on a national mission to conquer the highest mountain in the world.
March 8, 9 pm (local time)
Touchdown at Kathmandu
First thing Khadija and her coach Mostafah do is grab some momos, popular in Kathmandu.
March 9 and 10
Shopping for the right gear
A full check-list in place, Khadija and her coach are out and about in Kathmandu for shopping the right gear.
Amidst grabbing some waffles and yummy strawberry shakes at the lounge, the duo spend some time shopping for essential gears for the trek and it costed them $8,000. Remember they are on a two-month long mission.
Here is all what they picked up.
Climbing equipment
Accessory cord or pre-cu prussiks
Ice Axe
Crampons
Carabiner system
Alpine climbing harness
Belay device
Trekking poles
Ascender
Footwear (High-altitude all-in-one boot)
Special camp boot
Insulated camp booties
Light hiking boots and trekking shoes
Wool or synthetic socks
Liner socks
Technical Clothing
Baselayers – Top and Bottom
Heavy baselayer bottoms
Midlayer top
Trekking pants
Softshell pants
Softshell jacket
A Down suit
Headwear
Climbing helmet
Buff
Sun Hat
Balaclava system
Wool / synthetic ski hat
Facemask
Glacier glasses
Ski Goggles
A nose guard
Headlamp
Personal Equipment
Sleeping bag
Small pack
Climbing pack
Inflatable sleeping pad
Foam pad
March 11, 5 am
Flying to Lukla
Khadija and her coach alight a helicopter from Kathmandu airport to Lukla, which is 9000 feet above sea level close to the foot of the Himalayas. Lukla is a small town in the Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality of the Solukhumbu district in the Province No. 1 of north-eastern Nepal. Situated at 2,860 meters, it is a popular place for visitors to Himalayas and for those trekking the Everest.
"The view from from the heli is simply brilliant what with such dramatic views of the terraced hills and the distant Himalayan peaks," she said.
March 11, 6 am
Touchdown Lukla
Khadija and her coach land in Lukla and head to the Khumbo guest house. They are greeted by the owner of the guest house, a sweet old lady they have known for years since 2008. She is also related to the Sherpa (guide) who is trekking along with Khadija and her coach for the climb.
Khadija begins her climb after a light lunch at the guest house. After a healthy meal, Khadija begins her ascend.