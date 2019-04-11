Dubai teacher all set to make a record as first Emirati to summit Mt. Everest

Khadija Turki (right) and her coach Mostafah Salameh getting ready to alight a helicopter to Lukla Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Khadija Turki, 46, a part-time teacher at the Dubai College of Tourism has embarked on a two-month long expedition to scale Mt. Everest (8,848 metre, 29,029 feet), the highest peak in the world, and, upon successfully accomplishing the feat, she will officially be the first Emirati woman to summit the peak. Follow Khadija on this historic trip here:

Khadija Turki holds the flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as she embarks on a mission to set a new record for her country Image Credit: SUPPLIED

March 8, 12:20 pm

Flying to Kathmandu

Khadija leaves Dubai for Kathmandu on flydubai. She is accompanied by her coach Mostafah Salameh who hails from Jordan. The airlines grants her excess luggage as she is on a national mission to conquer the highest mountain in the world.

Khadija Turki lands in Kathmandu, Nepal ahead of her two-month long expedition to Mt. Everest Image Credit: SUPPLIED

March 8, 9 pm (local time)

Touchdown at Kathmandu

First thing Khadija and her coach Mostafah do is grab some momos, popular in Kathmandu.

Eating Momos in Nepal Image Credit: SUPPLIED

March 9 and 10

Shopping for the right gear

A full check-list in place, Khadija and her coach are out and about in Kathmandu for shopping the right gear.

Khadija Turki tries a warm gear ahead of her ascent to Mt. Everest Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Amidst grabbing some waffles and yummy strawberry shakes at the lounge, the duo spend some time shopping for essential gears for the trek and it costed them $8,000. Remember they are on a two-month long mission.

Here is all what they picked up.

Emirati Khadija Turki tries a sleeping gear in Kathmandu, she will be taking this during her journey Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Climbing equipment

Accessory cord or pre-cu prussiks

Ice Axe

Crampons

Carabiner system

Alpine climbing harness

Belay device

Trekking poles

Ascender

Footwear (High-altitude all-in-one boot)

Special camp boot

Khadija Turki walks with her warm gear Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Insulated camp booties

Light hiking boots and trekking shoes

Wool or synthetic socks

Liner socks

Khadija Turki tries her special footwear which she will use during her journey Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Technical Clothing

Baselayers – Top and Bottom

Heavy baselayer bottoms

Midlayer top

Trekking pants

Softshell pants

Full set of essential items that Khadija is taking along her journey Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Softshell jacket

A Down suit

Headwear

Climbing helmet

Buff

Sun Hat

Balaclava system

Wool / synthetic ski hat

Facemask

Glacier glasses

Ski Goggles

A nose guard

Headlamp

Personal Equipment

Sleeping bag

Small pack

Climbing pack

Inflatable sleeping pad

Foam pad

March 11, 5 am

Flying to Lukla

Khadija Turki with her sherpa Lahkpa Sheiping and friends at the Kathmandu airport before taking off to Lukla Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Khadija and her coach alight a helicopter from Kathmandu airport to Lukla, which is 9000 feet above sea level close to the foot of the Himalayas. Lukla is a small town in the Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality of the Solukhumbu district in the Province No. 1 of north-eastern Nepal. Situated at 2,860 meters, it is a popular place for visitors to Himalayas and for those trekking the Everest.

"The view from from the heli is simply brilliant what with such dramatic views of the terraced hills and the distant Himalayan peaks," she said.

Khadija (right) and her coach Mostafa before they alight a helicopter ride to Lukla located 9,000 sq.ft above sea level Image Credit: SUPPLIED

March 11, 6 am

Touchdown Lukla

Landing in Lukla Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Khadija and her coach land in Lukla and head to the Khumbo guest house. They are greeted by the owner of the guest house, a sweet old lady they have known for years since 2008. She is also related to the Sherpa (guide) who is trekking along with Khadija and her coach for the climb.

Meet the owner of a guest house where Khadija and her coach stopped for lunch enroute to their ascend Image Credit: SUPPLIED