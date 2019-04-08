The graduates expressed their appreciation for the concern of the country's leadership

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis the first certified Emirati women firefighters, who have recently graduated from a Women Firefighting Course in Sharjah.

"The UAE woman is always proving her worth in performing all the national tasks assigned to her, excelling herself in fulfilling her responsibilities and meeting her obligations," Sheikh Mohamed told the Emirati firefighters after congratulating them on their graduation from the course.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, set women's empowerment on top of the country's national priorities, with women now being true partners and contributors to the national developmental drive and strategic plans for the nation's present and future," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince continued to say.

The graduates expressed their appreciation for the paramount concern paid by the country's wise leadership to Emirati women and hailed the support provided by the UAE President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for empowering women across all walks of life.

The firefighters passed the foundation as well as the vocational training phases of the course which comprised training on job-related issues at the Police Academy in Sharjah and the Civil Defence Academy.