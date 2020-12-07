Ras Al Khaimah: The search and rescue team of the Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued an European couple in their 30s, who fainted while climbing mountains in Ras Al Khaimah.
The European woman had already fainted because of exhaustion, while her husband sustained injuries, Ras Al Khaimah police said on Monday. The couple were bruised and exhausted while climbing the mountains in the ‘Al Khamd area’ in Ras Al Khaimah.
Operation details
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that as soon as the report was received, the search and rescue team moved on board the helicopter to the location of the reported site. First aid was provided and they were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment and checks.
Colonel Al Yamahi called on those who wish to climb mountains to exercise caution. He said the mountainous areas are very rugged and special coordination must be carried out with the authorities to ensure safety.