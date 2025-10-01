Etihad Rail launches new corridor project, operations begin this year

Partners will also expand the corridor network to additional train stations
A new rail corridor will soon enable seamless movement of goods between Khalifa Port, Fujairah Terminals, and their adjacent free zones.
A preliminary agreement for this was signed between Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Customs, Fujairah Customs, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Fujairah Terminals, and Noatum Logistics.
The ‘Bonded Rail Corridor’ will reduce customs clearance times and facilitate efficient entry and exit through coordinated pre-inquiry procedures, with final customs formalities completed at the destination, while also delivering advanced end-to-end logistics services.
Witnessing the signing ceremony, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and chairman of Etihad Rail, said the corridor will reinforce the UAE’s position as a gateway for global trade and investment while enhancing efficiency and safety.
In addition, goods transported via Etihad Rail trains will enjoy a competitive advantage with priority clearance within customs systems. The corridor will be implemented across free zones, transit shipments, exports, and the domestic movement of goods between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Pilot operations for the customs corridor are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ahead of the launch, Etihad Rail is working closely with relevant authorities and customers to formalise cooperation frameworks, activate the full range of services and benefits for users, and establish performance monitoring mechanisms to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and quality.
Looking ahead, project partners are set to expand the corridor network to additional train stations, introducing innovative services and competitive advantages through cutting-edge technologies.
