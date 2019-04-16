Second cycle of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is now open for entries

(L TO R) Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees Suqia,Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Suqia,Eng.Waleed Ali Salman, Board Member,Suqia and Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director, Suqia, during the press conference of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award Launch of the 2nd Cycle at Hyatt Regency Heights Hotel Dubai on 16 APRIL 2019 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai

Innovators on a quest to solve water scarcity using solar power-backed technology, here’s your chance to not only help two billion people have safe drinking water but also bring home up to $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in prizes.

The second cycle of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is now open for entries from individuals or teams from non-profit, educational and academic institutions and research centres to find sustainable and innovative solutions using solar energy to address the scarcity of potable water, it was announced on Tuesday.

Overseen by Suqia, under the umbrella of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award has three main categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Research and Development Award, and Innovative Individual Award.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), said this year’s award builds on the great success of the first one during the Year of Giving in 2017 which received 138 participants from 43 countries.

As many as three out of 10 people do not have access to safe drinking water, according to the United Nations World Water Development Report 2019 titled ‘Leaving no one behind’. Over two billion people live in countries experiencing high water stress, while four billion people experience severe water scarcity at least one month of the year.

“Water is at the centre of economic and social development, and its security is a global challenge because of the increasing population and economic growth. Drinking water is one of the main foundations for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, with the sixth goal being to ‘ensure access to water and sanitation for all,” said Al Tayer, during the press conference.

“Stress levels will continue to increase as demand for water grows and the effects of climate change intensify. Water-related diseases remain among the major causes of death in children under five; more than 800 children die every day from diseases linked to poor hygiene.”

Al Tayer said Suqia will continue its efforts in providing safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with local and international organisations. By the end of 2018, over nine million people in 34 countries had benefited from Suqia’s projects.

CATEGORIES:

1) Innovative Projects Award (with two sub-categories)

Large Projects Award with total prizes worth $300,000

Small Projects Award with total prizes worth $240,000.

2) The Innovative Research and Development Award: (with two sub-categories)

National Institutions Award with total prizes worth $200,000

International Institutions Award with total prizes worth $200,000

3) The Innovative Individual Award has two categories:

Youth Award (ages of 15 and 35) with a prize value of $20,000

Distinguished Researcher Award with a prize value of $40,000

For more information and to submit your application, visit www.suqia.ae.

Deadline: June 30, 2019