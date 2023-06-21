Dubai: Emirates Post Group Company (EPG) has partnered with the Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch an initiative inviting youth to design a commemorative stamp in celebration of the UAE’s hosting of the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
The global gathering will be held at Expo City Dubai in November
The COP28 commemorative stamp will mark the Group’s dedication to celebrating the country’s ambitions and achievements. The initiative will involve a series of workshops and educational sessions designed to familiarise participants with various aspects and standards of stamp design. Designs will be evaluated upon receipt by a panel of experts, with the best three designs awarded cash prizes.
Registration deadline
Interested candidates can register to participate in this initiative by July 3 via a dedicated website.
Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, said: “Youth are the driving force of creativity, innovation, and future foresight. Hence, Emirates Post Group and the Ministry of Culture and Youth have joined hands to encourage young individuals to participate in designing the COP28 commemorative stamp. This comes as part of a larger project that echoes our wise leadership’s vision of empowering the youth and equipping them with the skills needed to achieve desired milestones. It also raises awareness of the UAE’s vital role in hosting COP28.”
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “The UAE’s hosting of COP28 represents a significant milestone in our nation’s journey to combat climate change and drive sustainability on a global scale. As a symbol of history and culture, stamps hold tremendous value in capturing and preserving significant moments and we are honoured at Emirates Post Group, to launch this initiative that will commemorate this global and historic event.”