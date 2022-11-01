Dubai: Emirates Post Group (EPG) has issued a unified Arab postage stamp in collaboration with the Arab postal administrations to commemorate the 31st ordinary session of the Arab League Summit.
The stamp features the slogan of the summit, taking place on November 1 and 2 in Algeria. The issuance of the stamp embodies the principles of unity of Arab people and nations as represented by the summit.
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said the issuance of the new postal stamp is in line with EPG’s commitment to honour the efforts of the Arab world and enhance partnerships and strategic alliances with countries to explore more prospects in various fields.
It also comes as part of its dedication to the UAE’s vision of supporting Arab causes and fostering friendly relations with nations, particularly the Arab countries.
He added: “We are pleased to issue the unified Arab stamp 2022 in collaboration with the Arab postal administrations and the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level. Through the new stamp, we hope to represent the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation that unite the Arab nations and demonstrate support for all the joint Arab endeavors that the Summit seeks to achieve.
“By issuing this stamp, the Emirates Post Group reaffirms its commitment to the UAE’s strategy, which aims at addressing all the problems faced by the Arab world.
“The UAE has played a significant role in furthering the collective Arab action since joining the League of Arab States on December 2, 1971, utilising its abilities to enhance brotherly relations with countries and fostering cooperation to serve common Arab interests.”