Dubai: In collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Emirates Post Group (EPG) has issued a commemorative stamp in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Award.

Three illuminated images are featured on the stamp, representing the visual passion, which has been passed down through three generations of Dubai’s leaders and the pillars of the UAE’s leadership – The late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Founder and Patron of the HIPA.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “It is our privilege to release the new commemorative stamp in honour of [HIPA’s] 10th anniversary. With this stamp, we honour the Award’s important contributions to promoting prominent artists in the visual arts, bringing together national and international photography talents, and recognising inventive ways to use a camera’s lens to record and preserve human experiences.”

Fostering creativity

He added: “The initiative has been undertaken in accordance with the Emirates Post Group’s vision to promote Dubai and the UAE’s position as cultural hubs, further creating an environment that fosters creativity and artistic brilliance as well as promoting innovation across various fields. Emirates Post Group is dedicated to fostering partnerships with organisations and institutions across all sectors in order to jointly support our nation’s ambitious development agendas and highlight its cultural influence and pioneering contributions on a global scale.”

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, secretary-general of HIPA, said: “We are pleased to work with Emirates Post Group to issue a commemorative stamp in honour of the Award’s 10th anniversary. We would like to thank the Group for taking this step and look forward to strengthening our cooperation with them. This stamp honours the Award’s ten years of excellence and exemplifies its presence and importance as it is well recognised, covers a wide range of topics, and has played a significant role in recognising innovation and photographic success stories.”

He added: “Through this Award, which was inspired by the vision of [Sheikh Hamdan who is the] founder and patron of the HIPA, we are pleased to continue to represent Dubai’s passion in leadership and creativity.”