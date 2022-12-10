Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and Dubai Customs recently held a meeting to ensure food security by empowering the agricultural sector through facilitating the import of agricultural equipment and machinery.
In attendance during the meeting were Mohammed Mousa Al Ameeri, MoCCAE sssistant under-secretary of Food Diversity Sector; Fatima Obeid Al-Kalbani, head of agricultural development section; Ahmad Al Khuroosi, director of Customs Tariff and Origin Department; and Omar Abanda, Expert, Tariff and Origin Department.
The two parties discussed cooperation and customs facilities that help boost national food security and modern agriculture, including consolidating efforts of different local authorities and having an integrated electronic system between local authorities and the Ministry.
Smart services
MoCCAE thanked Dubai Customs for its role in supporting economic development through the smart services and facilities they provide.
“Supporting national economic development is a priority at Dubai Customs,” said Al Khuroosi, adding: “We continuously develop and update our customs services to ensure all goods and products enter the market with minimum cost and on time in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. The meeting was a good opportunity to discuss all technical aspects to ensure customs services are provided in the best possible way.”