UAE introduces microgrids across federal buildings, supports 2031 vision

A microgrid is a decentralized grouping of electricity sources and loads that normally operates connected to and synchronized with the traditional wide-area synchronous grid (the macrogrid). However, it can disconnect from the main grid and operate autonomously in “island mode,” as dictated by technical or economic conditions. In this way, microgrids enhance the security of supply within their network boundary, provide backup or emergency power, and enable seamless transitions between islanded and grid-connected modes.