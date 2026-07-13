Sharjah launches campaign to cut single-use waste

The 'Sharjah Deserves the Best' campaign will run until December 31, 2026, aiming to inspire individuals, families and businesses to make greener choices in their everyday lives and reduce waste generated by disposable products.

Sharjah: The Department of Municipal Affairs has launched a campaign to encourage residents to replace single-use products with environmentally friendly alternatives as part of the emirate's wider efforts to promote sustainable living.

The campaign seeks to make sustainability a part of daily life by encouraging responsible consumption, protecting natural resources and promoting the use of reusable alternatives.

The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, BEEAH Group, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and several government entities across the emirate.

He said every small change, such as choosing reusable items instead of single-use products, helps conserve resources, reduce waste and build a stronger culture of environmental responsibility. He added that the campaign is designed to inspire long-term behavioural change that will benefit both current and future generations.

Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs, said the campaign aims to reduce dependence on disposable products while encouraging people to adopt simple habits that can make a lasting difference to the environment.

As part of the campaign, reusable shopping bags were distributed at shopping centres, while awareness messages will be shared through traditional media, digital platforms and community events throughout the year.

At the launch event, organisers unveiled an interactive platform featuring educational displays, awareness sessions and activities designed to engage people of all ages. Visitors were introduced to practical ways of reducing waste, reusing everyday items and making environmentally responsible choices.

He said the campaign reflects Sharjah's commitment to balancing development with environmental protection and improving residents' quality of life. By encouraging sustainable choices and reducing reliance on disposable products, the emirate hopes to create a cleaner, greener future while strengthening community participation in protecting the environment.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs, said the initiative is intended to reach as many people as possible through field activities, educational programmes, media campaigns and interactive digital content tailored to different age groups.

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