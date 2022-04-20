Dubai: As part of its ‘Smart Living’ initiative, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added the Self-Assessment tool for residential customers to easily understand their consumption patterns.

The tool includes a survey on electricity and water consumption for customers to assess their consumption and learn about different ways for conservation. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their consumption, in addition to customised tips to reduce waste and consumption.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “As part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and our efforts to support the Smart Dubai initiative, we harness disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications to provide smart and innovative services that make the customers’ life easy. These also help them raise the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption, detect leakage and repair interruptions without contacting DEWA.”

The move is in line with Dubai’s aim to achieve sustainable development and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, as well as the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050.

DEWA’s efforts in spreading awareness on the importance of conservation have achieved cumulative savings up to 2.2 TWh of electricity and 5.6 billion gallons of water between 2012 and 2021. This is equivalent to Dh1.2 billion and reduces 1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions, added Al Tayer.

Smart meters

The Smart Living initiative uses a proactive mechanism in interacting with customers who have smart electricity and water meters. It enables them to monitor their consumption through a private dashboard and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports. DEWA won the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services Flag 2020 for its Smart Living initiative. Through the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’, they can compare their consumption with similar homes.

Offers on devices

It also provides them offers on DEWA Store to purchase energy and water-saving devices. Through the ‘Away Mode’ service, they can receive daily and weekly email reports when they activate the service or when they are on vacation. Moreover, DEWA provides the High-Water Usage Alert under the Smart Response initiative to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter.