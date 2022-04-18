Dubai: Through its EV Green Charger initiative, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has provided over 8,800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity to charge electric vehicles (EVs) in Dubai since 2015.
The move has helped EV users to travel around 58 million kilometres in eco-friendly vehicles and experience a 73 per cent reduction in refuelling costs, DEWA revealed on Monday.
Since 2015, Dubai has witnessed a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption across the city, with the number of registered electric vehicles increasing from 71 vehicles as of December 31, 2015 to 5,107 vehicles as of January 31, 2022.
Charging network
DEWA’s EV Green Charger network has expanded to over 325 charging stations across Dubai, equivalent to over 560 charge points. This has supported the EV Green Charger Initiative to achieve a 97 per cent Customer Happiness rating in 2021 and a 93 per cent satisfaction rating for the quality of service.
Green drive
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA’s continuous enhancement of the EV Green Charger initiative through the use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies supports the Dubai Green Mobility initiative 2030, which encourages sustainable transport in line with the emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
DEWA also promotes the use of sustainable modes of transport, such as electric vehicles, to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. “We promote green and sustainable transport in Dubai by providing a robust public charging network for electric vehicles across Dubai. We also strive to provide a seamless and fast experience for our customers by using the latest smart and innovative technologies,” said Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.
Quick charging
DEWA has launched several features to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles on its public charging network. Once customers register their EV with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV Green Charger account, so they can charge their EV within one hour.
Alternatively, customers can also create an account through DEWA’s website, smart app or IVR at DEWA Customer Care Centre. Registered users can also access a personalised EV Green Charger User Dashboard, where they can manage their EV Green Charger services. All customers, including unregistered ones, can also use the guest mode feature to charge their EVs.