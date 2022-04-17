Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its annual Ramadan awareness campaign to raise awareness about conservation and having a sustainable and responsible lifestyle.
DEWA has organised a series of virtual and in-person awareness lectures to encourage the community to contribute to sustainable development, protecting the environment, and reducing emissions. The campaign focuses on senior citizens, people of determination, Quran recital centres, participants of the Ramadan Aman campaign, sport club members, orphans, and recent converts.
For the holy month, DEWA also organised several virtual events, competitions and internal lectures in Arabic and English, about the values of Ramadan. DEWA also launched an awareness page on its internal website Freejna about Ramadan as the month of worship, righteousness, piety, and tolerance.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “We strive to promote a culture of conservation and sustainability and urge society to conserve electricity and water consumption and reduce the carbon footprint, to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy.”
2050 target
He added: “This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”
“DEWA’s conservation initiatives and programmes resulted in significant cumulative savings among the target groups between 2012 and 2021, amounting to 2.2 tetra watt hours of electricity and 5.6 billion gallons of water, equivalent to savings of Dh1.2 billion, and reducing 1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions,” said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications, DEWA.