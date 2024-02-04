Dubai: The eighth edition of Lulu Walkathon saw a turnout of more than 15,000 residents and visitors coming together for the cause of sustainability.

The annual event was held at Al Mamzar Beach Park in Dubai on Sunday with support from industries and government stakeholders such as Mastercard, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council and a host of other sponsors.

The walk, which started at 7.30am, had many events and activities to keep the participants of all age groups engaged and to spread the awareness about healthy living and sustainable actions.

Participants at the start of the walkathon Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking at the launch of the event, Salim M.A., Director of Lulu Group, said: “As part of our ESG initiatives, we look at sustainability as a key pillar of our corporate journey. The aim of this Walkathon is to bring together people from all walks of life to spread awareness about the need to preserve our planet for future generations. The overwhelming response we have here today make us feel proud and happy”.

Zumba sessions, fitness activities, healthy contests, recycling activities, and more events were the key attractions for the participants and everyone returned home with ecofriendly gifts and souvenirs, organisers said.

V. Nandakumar, Director - Global Marcom, Lulu Group, said: “UAE has always been the leader in setting new benchmarks in sustainability and we as one of the key stakeholders in this journey are committed to playing our humble role. The enthusiasm of all our partners and the participants have further strengthened our vision to go bigger and better in the years to come.”