Abu Dhabi: Green Abu Dhabi is back, advocating recycling through diverse artistic perspectives.
In its third edition, the art event has been on a mission to address environmental concerns since 2010.
Suhail Jashanmal, artist and producer, who formed a coalition in 2010 and 2013, said the aim was to focus on mangrove health and initiate a pilot programme with the government and private sector. Aligned with the UAE government’s COP28 focus in 2023, Green Art Expo 2024 emphasises the importance of recycling. The event aims to raise awareness about individual waste footprints to simplify recycling efforts.
Generations – an art exhibit on the contrasting perspectives on sustainable development has been specially curated with contributions from 11 artists of diverse backgrounds. They include two Emirati, one Omani, three Indian, one Austrian, one American and one British artist.
The exhibition explores perspectives on the UAE’s growth and sustainability.
Inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s quote, “He who does not know his past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn”, this curated statement encourages public action. Funds generated through merchandise sales and art purchases will support a one-year pilot recycling programme in partnership with universities, a press statement said.
Community engagement, as witnessed in Green Abu Dhabi 1 and 2, is crucial for the success of Green Art Expo 2024.
The event, a project of Link Design General Trading led by Jashanmal, builds upon the success of the previous two editions. Jashanmal serves as both an artist and curator/producer for Green Art Expo 2024. The initiative is supported by the Indian Embassy of Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat, a creation of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi.
What: Green Art Expo 2024
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
When: Daily from 10am to 8pm until February 22.