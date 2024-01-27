Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS), a federal government establishment, on Saturday revealed that 12,018 people recently benefited from its campaign for the early detection of chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease.
The project, held in partnership with Viatris and Magenta, lasted for nearly a month at 19 EHS primary health care centres. The initiative ran from December 11, 2023, to January 11, offering early detection screenings for chronic diseases to citizens and residents.
This came as part of efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and quality of life and enhancing community well-being through proactive public health measures. It was also aimed at encouraging individuals to partake in periodic health screenings in order to raise awareness about chronic diseases.
The Early Detection of Chronic Diseases campaign, overseen by Magenta, aims to promote early detection of asymptomatic chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease. This initiative highlights efforts to prevent the onset or progression of medical conditions through comprehensive screening services.
Dr Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services, said: “The EHS-Viatris screening campaign in 19 primary healthcare centres represents a significant stride in our pursuit of community well-being and preventive healthcare. We are committed to fostering a culture of proactive health management and are dedicated to providing accessible, comprehensive healthcare services to all members of the community.”
Tamer El Sallab, Head of the GCC and Levant Cluster, Viatris, said: “Our collaboration with EHS signifies our shared commitment to proactive healthcare and preventive measures. By prioritising early detection, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their health and well-being.”
Dr Zahid Al Sabti, CEO of Magenta, said: “We are proud to leverage Magenta Home Health Company as the operational entity to oversee this pivotal campaign aimed at enhancing community wellness. We are confident in the capability of Magenta’s healthcare providers to effectively achieve the objectives of the screening campaign.”