Abu Dhabi: The Make A Wish Foundation today marked World Heart Day in the UAE by granting the wishes of 18 children with chronic heart diseases. The foundation hosted the event in the presence of Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi and Sheikha Noor bint Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Make a Wish Foundation at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) Network, a PureHealth subsidiary, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

The children were granted wishes, including the opportunity to travel to perform Umrah rituals, a trip to Bosnia, the latest electronic devices, new toys, an electric car and a Barbie doll house.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, commended the foundation for their humanitarian efforts in fulfilling children’s wishes and bringing happiness to their hearts. He also highlighted the collaborative role of government and private partnering organisations in advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as an ultimate destination for living, stability and prosperity.

He highlighted the essential role played by non-profit organisations and public benefit organisations within Abu Dhabi, emphasising the wealth of diverse experiences and capabilities they possess. Their collective efforts are instrumental in elevating service standards to the utmost quality, thereby fostering community support and advancement.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the Make A Wish Foundation, said: “This event showcases the goodness and giving nature of UAE society. The Community Development Department backs charitable initiatives and is committed to supporting the aspirations of the country’s leadership to build a cohesive, happy society.”

“On September 29, the world marks World Heart Day with the aim of raising public awareness about the risks associated with heart disease and enabling community members to make positive changes in their lives. We were proud to help these children find happiness, strength, hope and optimism with the support and cooperation of our strategic partners. Happiness and hope are critical to helping children through their challenging treatment. We will take this opportunity to spread awareness on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles which contribute to building a better, healthy and disease-free society,” said Al-Zubaidi.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer at PureHealth, said: “We are deeply honoured to have been a part of this celebration on World Heart Day. The event is testament to the power of compassion and unity within our community. At PureHealth, we believe that healthcare extends beyond clinical boundaries. This event beautifully reflects that ethos. Through Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, our collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children in the community. We share in the joy and hope of thesechildren, and we will continue to support initiatives that promote well-being and happiness in our society, guided by the vision of our leadership.”