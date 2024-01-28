Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cloudy skies and light rain on Sunday morning. They are expected to enjoy pleasant weather and cool temperatures throughout the Emirates today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall during daytime, especially over the coastal and northern areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.
This morning, there were reports of rain in several areas including Hatta and Jumeirah in Dubai, as well as Sharjah and Fujairah.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
Also read
- UAE: 10 traffic fines to remember during bad weather conditions, up to Dh2,000 fine, two-month car impoundment
- UAE: Taking pictures of the rain or fog? You could get fined for distracted driving.
- Rain, storm and hail damage to car or home in the UAE? Here’s how much you will need to pay
- 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.9 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:45 am.
In its daily weather update, the NCM said that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Monday morning in internal areas. The maximum humidity is expected to hit 80 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea.