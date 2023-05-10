Abu Dhabi: Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei has said that the ministry is researching a new legislation on electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the UAE, with the goal of reducing the charging time while maintaining high efficiency at a “reasonable” price.
In his statements yesterday on the sidelines of the ongoing World Utilities Conference 2023 in Abu Dhabi, the minister added that there are around 500 EV charging stations nationwide, with plans to grow the number to 800 stations in the next years.
He said the UAE boasts state-of-the-art transport and distribution networks that are among the most contemporary in the world.