Dubai: A Dubai green charging drive has made a huge impact in increasing the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the emirate.

By the end of 2022, the number of “green chargers” reached 350. Altogether, there 620 charging points across Dubai.

Image Credit: Dewa | DSCE

The number of battery electric vehicles (EVs) reached 15,100. Meanwhile, the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022, according to the official news agency WAM report on Sunday (February 5, 2023).

This was highlighted during the 74th meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE). The council reviewed plans to expand EV charging stations network in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE). Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE, also attended the meeting.

Waste management centre

The council also reviewed the Dubai Waste Management Centre in Al Warsan, the largest of its kind to turn waste into energy launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with Dubai Holding and Dubal Holding. Progress in this project has reached 91 per cent, and the first phase will be operational in May 2023.

This waste-to-energy project is a significant step in waste management and green technologies in line with the UAE's sustainable development goals.

The “UAE Circular Economy Policy” identifies the priorities in this area, including: green infrastructure, sustainable transportation, sustainable manufacturing, and sustainable food production and consumption.

Shaping the future

"We are guided by the vision of the wise leadership to anticipate and shape the future. In Dubai, we have a clear vision that includes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” said Al Tayer.

EV Green Charger Initiative • The Electric Vehicle (EV) Green Charger Initiative was launched to promote green transportation in the city.



• Through this initiative, the first public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles was developed in the region.



• In 2015, DEWA developed and installed 100 EV Green Chargers in highly-frequented areas across the city, to encourage electric vehicle adoption in Dubai.



• Since then, the network has expanded to over 350 chargers across Dubai.



• Use of these charging stations is available to customers registered for the service and non-registered customers who avail the guest mode feature at the charging station.



• DEWA is also researching/ testing technologies such as ultra-fast charging, mobile charging and inductive charging.



“We have taken concrete steps in developing pioneering projects that support the UAE's future ambitions to build a successful green economy model. At the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we launch initiatives and regularly review work plans to ensure the achievement of national strategies towards net-zero by 2050 and consolidate a low-carbon economy.

"Our initiatives consolidate the UAE's leading role in implementing the best practices and adopting the latest technologies. These will be reviewed during COP28, which will be hosted in the UAE in November 2023,” added Al Tayer.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).