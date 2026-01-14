GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum Airport captured from space by MBZ-SAT

MBRSC marks MBZ-SAT launch anniversary with striking new UAE images from Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Al Maktoum International Airport from space captured by MBZ-SAT
Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai on Wednesday released a new set of images captured by MBZ-SAT, coinciding with the anniversary of the satellite’s launch.

The region's most advanced satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, on 14 January 2025 at 11,09pm (UAE time).

The newly released images highlight prominent landmarks and urban features across the UAE, including the Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai and the historic Qasr Al Hosn and Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

High-resolution imagery

Captured with high-resolution clarity, the images demonstrate MBZ-SAT’s advanced optical imaging capabilities and its ability to deliver precise, timely Earth observation data.

Named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and developed by Emirati engineers, the satellite represents a major milestone in the Satellite Development Programme and reflects the nation’s growing expertise in space technologies.

MBZ-SAT also boosted the UAE's economic growth through collaboration with local industries. Local manufacturing played a crucial role, with UAE companies producing 90% of the satellite's mechanical structures and a significant portion of the electronic components.

The satellite is being operated and managed by the Mission Control Centre at MBRSC, with specialised teams handling operations and analysing the data transmitted to Earth.

