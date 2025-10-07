"MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT represent distinct yet complementary technologies, working in tandem to provide a more comprehensive picture of Earth than ever before," the centre siad in a statement. "Named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, MBZ-SAT, which was launched in January 2025, is the most advanced satellite in the region using optical imaging. Etihad-SAT, launched in March 2025, is the Centre’s first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, designed to capture data in all weather and lighting conditions. Together, these satellites deliver consistent, high-quality data."