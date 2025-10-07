GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Revealed: First set of photos of Abu Dhabi, Dubai taken by Etihad-SAT and MBZ-SAT

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted the images during World Space Week

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Revealed: First set of photos of Abu Dhabi, Dubai taken by Etihad-SAT and MBZ-SAT
X/@MBR Space Centre

If you ever had a doubt about how picturesque UAE looks from space, the MBR Space Centre has put all those doubts to bed.

On October 7, The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted two images taken from the Etihad-SAT mission, which was launched into orbit in March, and images captured by MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region.

The images were shared on the occasion of World Space Week (October 4-10).

"MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT represent distinct yet complementary technologies, working in tandem to provide a more comprehensive picture of Earth than ever before," the centre siad in a statement. "Named in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, MBZ-SAT, which was launched in January 2025, is the most advanced satellite in the region using optical imaging. Etihad-SAT, launched in March 2025, is the Centre’s first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, designed to capture data in all weather and lighting conditions. Together, these satellites deliver consistent, high-quality data."

Meanwhile, Salem AlMarri, the director general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, explained that the images shared by MBZ-SAT are of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and Expo City Dubai. He tweeted: “MBZ-SAT marks a major step forward for the UAE’s space sector. Developed by our Emirati team in collaboration with the national space industry, the satellite is now in orbit, capturing ten times more images than conventional satellites, with twice the accuracy of previous systems.”

Related Topics:
abu dhabiDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Rail’s new passenger trains of comfort and speed

Etihad Rail in new deal for UAE passenger rail services

2m read
Kundan Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Prime Estates, and guests at the breaking ground ceremony

Prime Estates breaks ground for luxury villa project

2m read
Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Damascus

1m read
MAIR Group and Al Jazira Club unveil MBZ Stadium revamp

MAIR Group and Al Jazira Club unveil MBZ Stadium revamp

2m read