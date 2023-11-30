With a strong call for immediate global climate action, the most anticipated event of the year - COP28 – is finally here. Starting today, leaders from around the globe, over 160 of them, are gathering in Dubai to tackle the urgent climate crisis.

This has been the hottest year ever for humanity: Stiell

Drawing a poignant parallel with his son's early steps, Stiell pointed out the crucial juncture in humanity's climate journey. He asserted the need to transition swiftly from an unstable world to effective responses to complex climate impacts. “We must teach climate action to run because this has been the hottest year ever for humanity. So many terrible records were broken and we are paying the price with people’s lives and livelihoods. We’re standing at a precipice, facing the Global Stocktake,” said Stiell.

Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary says the UAE's climate stewardship "is a heavy responsibility."

Cannot leave fossil fuels out of the climate conversation, says COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said NetZero 2050 goals cannot be achieved by keeping fossil fuel organisations out of the climate conversation. “This is the presidency that boldly chose to engage with oil and gas companies. We had many hard discussions that weren’t easy. Today, however, many of these companies are committing to cutting their methane emissions for the first time. National oil companies have adopted Net Zero 2050, and I’m glad they have stepped up to this game-changing journey. They (oil and gas companies) can do much more; they can lead the way,” he added.

“We must look for ways to ensure the inclusion of the role of fossil fuels. I know there are strong opinions against this, but we have the power to do something unprecedented. We have no choice but to go the unconventional way. We must work together, be flexible and find common ground. We have come forward with solutions and achieved consensuses,” said Jaber during this first speech as COP28 President. However, he assured delegates he would not lose sight of the North Star 1.5 degrees Celsius. “I will stay laser-focused on it,” he added.

Egypt hands over baton of responsibility for global climate action to the UAE

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber declared Elected President of COP28.

COP27 president Sameh Shoukry (L) hands over the gavel to COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during the opening cremony of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on November 30, 2023.

COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gives opening remarks

COP27 president Sameh Shoukry speaks during the opening cremony of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on November 30, 2023.

"By establishing the loss and damage funding agreements, we showcased an unwavering commitment to enhancing global climate action," said Shoukry. "As we highlight the achievements of COP27, we need an assessment on where we stand today," he added,

Tributes pour in for climate veterans Pete Betts and Saleemul Huq

Pete Betts, the veteran British climate diplomat who played a pivotal role in brokering the landmark Paris Agreement at the UN climate talks in 2015, died aged 64, a year after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Saleemul Huq, who brought to global attention the need to adapt to climate change impacts and to pay for the loss and damage people suffered, died in Dhaka on the night of October2. He was 71. Delegates from the UK, the EU, and Bangladesh paid their respects.

The opening plenary of COP28 is now LIVE!

A moment of silence held for civilians who perished in Gaza

A moment of silence held for civilians who perished in Gaza.

A moment of silence held for civilians who perished in Gaza.

COMMENT | Why COP28 in Dubai is important

Every climate conference is essential since the world is running out of time. COP28 UAE takes place in a year with extreme weather, making the meeting more urgent. This is a chance to assess and recommit to save the world.

Net zero (removal of as much emission as it is put into the atmosphere) has to be reached by 2050 to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C. Even that wouldn’t save the globe from extreme weather, but it would be far less devastating than if it was 2°C. So countries will have to make painful pledges to cut emissions drastically. No pain, no gain.

US, China to work together: Kerry

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

China and the United States - the world's two biggest greenhouse gas polluters - will work together at the UN climate talks in Dubai, US envoy John Kerry has said.

"Without China and the United States aggressively moving forward to reduce emissions, we don't win this battle," the former secretary of state said on the eve of the opening of COP28.

30 minutes to the opening ceremony

In under 30 minutes, the world’s biggest climate conference will open in Dubai. Dr Sultan Al Jaber will assume the role of COP28 President. Delegates hope to clinch an early victory on a disaster fund on Thursday before the summit turns its focus to fossil fuels and other divisive topics.

The official opening ceremony will occur at 2pm.

UN chief: Aim for complete 'phaseout' of fossil fuels

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the COP28 conference should aim for a complete "phaseout" of fossil fuels, a contested proposal supported by many nations and scientists that has dogged negotiations past.

"Obviously, I am strongly in favour of language that includes (a) phaseout, even with a reasonable time framework," Guterres said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will be at COP28

Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States on behalf of President Joe Biden. “I am heading to COP28 in Dubai this week. I look forward to meeting with our allies and partners as @POTUS (US President Joe Biden) and I continue our work to deliver bold global action to address the climate crisis,” she confirmed on X.

Be mindful of food waste

Participants at COP28 are urged to be mindful of food waste, which is a global concern, to save the planet. Some of the tips displayed near the food stalls in the Blue Zone include avoiding food you don’t like, not overloading your plate, and starting with small portions. The information about the UAE Food Bank collecting safe-to-eat leftover food and distributing it to the underprivileged people is also displayed. Some of the food stalls are offering 100% plant-based food. “All dishes are produced with local plant-based meat alternative, derived from fava beans,” stated the display board at one food stall.

A digital board near a food stall in the Blue Zone urges participants to avoid food waste.

Some of the food stalls are offering 100% plant-based food. “All dishes are produced with local plant-based meat alternative, derived from fava beans,” stated the display board at one food stall.

100% Plant based pesto chicken wrap available at COP 28 Blue Zone.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber welcomes Chinese delegation to COP28

Free water bottle, Nol card

COP28 is championing sustainability in all aspects. There are no cups to take water from the dispensers kept across the Blue Zone. Fret not, for all Blue Zone accredited delegates can get free water bottles. They will also get a Nol card for free to travel around Dubai as the climate change summit is encouraging participants to use public transport, especially Dubai Metro. Delegates can collect these from the Blue Zone Service Hub.

Free water bottle and NOL card are distributed to Blue Zone delegates.

SULMI, Electronic bike to be on sale soon

Watch: UAE's progress over the last 50 years

Inside UAE's House of Sustainability

Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone

Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone. at Expo City Dubai.

Go Vegan Please!

Around 80 climate activists from across the world are on the ground at COP28 to encourage participants to go vegan. They are distributing vegan sandwiches and diary-free cookies. Meat and dairy businesses are increasingly criticised for causing large emission of greenhouse gases. The dairy industry alone produces 3.4 per cent of the world's human-made emissions, even more than airplanes. Animals farming releases methane, a gas that is way stronger than carbon dioxide in warming the planet. If we don't act fast, scientists say that the methane from farming could make the world heat up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, leading to a dangerous and irreversible climate crisis.

Climate activists are distributing vegan sandwiches and diary-free cookies.

World flies down to Dubai

World flies down to Dubai to protect Earth from climate change. As many as 97,000 delegates including world leaders and climate agencies have registered to the Blue Zone and 400,000 visitors including UAE residents and climate champions from across the world have registered to the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai. Long queues of attendees trying to collect their badges can be seen on the first day. There are separate queues for those who have to collect their badges and those who already collected to enter the Blue Zone.