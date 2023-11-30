Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the significance of hosting COP28 in the UAE, in its efforts to unify the globe and arrive at practical and ambitious solutions for the most pressing global challenge of the current era and safeguarding the planet for future generations.
“We welcome over 70,000 guests hailing from 198 countries to the UAE. Among them are heads of state, government leaders, ministers, corporate officials, representatives from international organisations, academics, and media experts, who came to our country to address a singular issue: the preservation of our planet for future generations,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official account on X platform.
“The mission ahead is monumental, and the challenges are big. However, history has always been a testament to the fact that the assembly, collaboration, and unity of humanity remain the greatest enablers of civilisations’ prosperity and enduring progress,” he said.
Wishing the UN event, a success, Sheikh Mohammed added: “Best wishes to all involved in this humanitarian endeavour. We renew our trust in our national team to host and organise this exceptional international event in the UAE.”