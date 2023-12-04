Dubai: The UAE Banks Federation has pledged to mobilise Dh1 trillion dirhams ($270 billion) in green finance, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation said on Monday.
Speaking at a day dedicated to finance at the event in Dubai, the Federation joins a growing list of pledges on everything from building renewable energy to helping farmers improve soil quality.
"At this pivotal moment it is my great honour to announce a landmark commitment that, fulfilling the UAE ambition, our UBF banking, national banks, have collectively pledged to mobilise over Dh1 trillion," said Al Ghurair.
He added, “The UAE banking sector is really crucial in this climate forum. Within the confines of this climate forum, we are presented with unparalleled opportunity. A chance to engage discussion of monumental significance.”