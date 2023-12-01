The Startup Village at COP28 is a great place to see innovation in action. Participants have come from around the world to show what they are working on, including ideas that will make you sit up.
Here are a few on display at the Green Zone.
Fish without bones
You may have heard of lab-generated meat, but what about fish that’s produced in the same way? The avant technology platform offers a system to develop and produce fish directly from cells. We got a look at how we may soon get to eat fish without bones or even the head – fish fillet that will be ready to cook blended or tissue-structured. The company says its fish and marine proteins are produced sustainably, free from marine pollutants.
A robotic dog to keep watch
Fancy a robotic dog to keep watch over your home? Cantilever integrates data from Gecko’s various robotic and hardware systems into an AI-powered software platform to help do this. And the result is a robotic dog that can guard your house and do just about anything, depending on what you want to load into the software.
A 10kg satellite
Ever thought of how much a satellite weighs? Large satellites weigh over 1,000kg, while medium ones are around 500kg. Arkedge Space is a Japanese startup company specialized in the design and manufacture of nanosatellites for low earth orbit and deep space exploration missions. At COP28, the company has put on display one such satellite that weighs 10kg – the size of a large shoe box. They can be used for geological surveys to maritime safety, from disaster monitoring to agricultural improvement.
Begin at home
Some stalls at the Startup Village are about encouraging people to learn more about climate change and take action at home, like Climate Fresk. Innovative methods to study about this include the use of cards to figure out how human activity is at the root of climate change, and taking part in collaborative workshops. And at Sustynable, the idea is to use products that can be created with natural ingredients and that are environment-friendly.