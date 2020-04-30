Long-serving educationist is survived by husband, three children

Abu Dhabi Indian School. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A senior English teacher of the Abu Dhabi Indian School, Princy Roy Mathew, passed away late Wednesday evening after contracting coronavirus, her husband Roy Mathew Samuel told Gulf News today.

The teacher, hailing from the Indian state of Kerala, is also survived by three children.

Samuel told Gulf News, “We are highly traumatised by the untimely demise of my wife.”

He said, "She developed fever a week earlier and her condition deteriorated, resulting in acute breathing problems. She tested positive for COVID-19."

“We are waiting for her body from the mortuary to perform the final rites,” he said.

Samuel said , he said the family members are in good health.

E-classes suspended

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Indian School suspended its e-learning classes from kindergarten to Grade 12 on Thursday as a mark of respect for the beloved teacher, the school’s principal Neeraj Bhargava told Gulf News.

He said the entire teaching community and staff of the school are in a state of shock over the death of the long-serving English teacher.