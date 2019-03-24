Emiratis tweet to thank NZ PM Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Emiratis are thanking New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Twitter, for her empathy towards Muslim victims of the chilling terror attack that took place on March 15.

After UAE united to thank with Ardern with her picture displayed on the Burj Khalifa on Friday, many Emiratis took to the micro-blogging site to show solidarity with the victims and praise the country and its leaders for their tolerance.

Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi (@fahimaq), executive chairman of the Department of Government Relations whose wife is from New Zealand said his children who are half Kiwi, were lucky to have a heritage that shows exemplary tolerance. He tweeted through his personal account: “My wife is from #NewZealand. We were married in a mosque in NZ. My sons are half #kiwi. The news of #Christchurch brought tears but thanks to @jacindaardern, I can tell my sons to be proud of their heritage and the tolerance and acceptance shared by our countries. #theyareus.”

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash (@AnwarGargash) tweeted: “We salute the poise, compassion and unity New Zeland has demonstrated in addressing an unprecedented tragedy. The villianeous terrorist attack on peaceful worshipers has made this distant nation stronger and earned it greater respect.”

Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority (@shamma) thanked the leadership and the people of New Zealand for their concern: “We are moved by New Zealand’s show of brotherhood and humanity. From forefront to horizon, non-Muslims’ support Muslims in the wake of the horrific Christchurch shooting.Thank you to the people of New Zealand and, @jacindaardern, for your exemplary leadership. We stand with you.”

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment (@ThaniAlZeyoudi) tweeted: “In such a horrific time, exceptional leadership is required to ensure we stand as one in the face of extremism. Thank you @jacindaardern for your inspirational leadership and for setting an example for the rest of the world.”