Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that women are the soul of society and makers of men.
On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, celebrated annually on August 28, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to Emirati women, commending the significant role they play in advancing society.
In his heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed poetically remarked: “Women [are] half of society... can you breathe with one lung? Can you walk with only one leg? Can you work with one hand? Where women are absent, the essence of life is missing; they are the soul of society and the architects of men.”
Continuing his tribute, the Dubai Ruler acknowledged the multifaceted roles Emirati women play, stating: “As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we honor our partner in nation-building, the maker of generations, the mother of martyrs, and the achiever of milestones.”
Concluding his post, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his well wishes, saying: “Hope each year sees you stronger, more radiant, and excelling further. Annually, our nation rejoices in your achievements and excellence. May our families always thrive, and our society always prosper. May God bless you and bestow everlasting glory, well-being, unity, and love upon our nation.”
Annual celebration
The UAE today celebrated the Emirati Women’s Day, which represents an annual national occasion to express pride in the outstanding achievements of Emirati woman and her pivotal role and distinguished contribution to the country’s renaissance and sustainable development.
The theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), is in line with UAE’s 2023 theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’ launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and aims to highlight the UAE’s domestic efforts and its global contribution to addressing sustainability challenges by finding innovative solutions in the fields of energy and climate change.